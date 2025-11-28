Spreading Indiana Music: Musical Family Tree keeps it local 

When Musical Family Tree founder Jeb Banner asks an average person about their favorite Indiana musicians, they usually say John Mellencamp or Michael Jackson. Maybe they’ll bring up a cover band.



Banner said there’s a general lack of awareness for original, modern and local music. Musical Family Tree could fix that. Since its founding, the nonprofit has digitized more than 100,000 recordings for free and supported performing opportunities for local musicians.



“To me, it's that pride in knowing that something that came out of our culture, out of our ecosystem, and we help support it,” Banner said.



Musical Family Tree’s roots date back to Bloomington's ‘90s rock scene. After working at the long-gone Second Story Nightclub in Bloomington and recording live shows, Banner’s collection grew.



“One night, February of 2004, I just put everything on a website that I built, and I launched a website called musicalfamilytree.org ,” Banner said. “I sent it out to my friends from Bloomington — all my musician friends — and they started sending me CDs in the mail.”



It snowballed into the proper nonprofit Musical Family Tree is today, Banner said.



Now with a rebuilt archive, Banner said Musical Family Tree joined forces with the Monroe County Public Library to bring it to even more people.



“To me, there's so much good music coming out of Indiana,” Banner said. “It's really a shame that more people don't know about it.”



Today, the archive houses recordings from more than 1,700 Indiana bands and artists. Musicians can upload music online in an archive searchable by name, genre and city.



“MFT is kind of unique, because it actually, really is controlled by the artist,” Banner said.

MusicalFamilyTree.Com Musical Family Tree has archived more than 1,000 local bands and artists.