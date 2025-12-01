Indiana Democrat files bill to ban mid-census redistricting

An Indiana Democrat on Monday filed a bill to ban early redistricting as Republicans heed President Donald Trump’s call for a 9-0 sweep of the state’s congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, knows his bill is a long shot, but said it “protects voters, safeguards democracy and ensures that political power is earned, not manipulated.”

He spoke during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse, an hour after House Republicans unveiled their proposed map.

Redistricting is typically done every decade, with the release of new census data. Republican supermajorities drew the current maps in 2021, and they’re not due for a refresh until 2030.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle From left: Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn, Indiana Sen. Fady Qaddoura, and League of Women Voters Indiana President Linda Hanson speak at a news conference about Qaddoura’s proposed mid-census redistricting ban on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

The new map pulls from the same 2020 census data. It splits the Democrat-held 1st District into two. The 7th District, a Democrat-controlled seat that largely follows Indianapolis’ borders, is splintered across four districts.

“This is a pure political hijacking of the voters’ will,” Qaddoura said.

His legislation would prohibit mid-census redistricting unless a court orders a redraw because of a constitutional violation — “not because one party is losing power, and not because a president wants to tip the scales, and not because insiders fear competition,” Qaddoura said. It would be effective upon passage.

He was joined by a coalition of voting rights groups known as ALL IN for Democracy.

“This bill is clearly necessary at a time when partisan politics is infiltrating everything we do in state government,” said Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana.

After the news conference, Qaddoura walked to the Senate offices to file his legislation.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Linda Hanson, president of the League of Women Voters’ Indiana chapter, wears an anti-early redistricting sticker on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

He told reporters he’d also ask for a meeting with Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray — and request a committee hearing for the proposal. Without a hearing, it will die early.

Qaddoura said the bill would have bipartisan support on the Senate floor, if it gets that far.

“Due to the political environment and the attacks against many Republicans, they preferred not to be publicly identified as sponsors or authors on this legislation, really, because of security issues,” he said.

Several GOP senators and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun have reported swatting, intimidation and and bomb threats. Their stances on redistricting run the gamut, from opposed to undecided to supportive.

“I honored their will … but I received their full support,” Qaddoura added. “If this legislation makes it to the Senate floor, they will be voting in favor of it.”

House Speaker Todd Huston previously said he’d support a federal ban.

“Ultimately, I hope Congress takes action to prohibit mid-decade redistricting to ensure every state is operating under the same rules,” he said in a statement last month. “But … the fight is already here. The choice is whether we choose to unilaterally disengage or use every legal tool at our disposal to win and ensure Republicans have a fair chance in upcoming federal elections.”

