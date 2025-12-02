Holiday events happening in December

Here are holiday events in and around Monroe County this December. We’ve made our list and checked it twice, but if we are missing something, email us at news@indianapublicmedia.org and we will add it to the list.

Light Displays

We made a map of the best and brightest residential light displays in and around Monroe County, as well as notable light shows throughout the state.



The Salvation Army of Brown County is hosting a light parade on Dec. 6. The parade begins in downtown Nashville at 6:30 p.m. and features holiday floats and live performances. Those attending the parade can also bring new toys to donate.



In the heart of IU’s campus, Light Up the Night at the IMU will run from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 4. The annual lighting of the candles on the Indiana Memorial Union has occurred since 1968 and includes a market, ice skating, and live performance.



The Monroe County Fairgrounds Holiday Lights are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. in December for $20 per car. Fridays and Saturdays end at 10 p.m. while Sunday goes until 9 p.m. A Santa village will have local vendors, pictures with Santa, and more each weekend of the month.



The fairgrounds are also hosting a Holiday Lights 5K for the second time. The run/walk goes from 7-8 p.m. and takes participants through the fairground’s festive light displays. Registration costs $20.

Special Activities and Events

Winter WonderLab will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and from 1:30-5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The event features winter science activities like snowflake making and animal encounters to help visitors learn more about the colder weather. Tickets are $14.50 for adults and children, and Sunday has reduced admission prices.



Western Skateland is hosting a Christmas fundraiser skate show on Dec. 14 from 5-7:30 p.m for $8. The event includes a creative skate show followed by festive open skating afterward.



The Indiana Memorial Union is offering a second gingerbread house workshop on Dec. 7 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. Groups can purchase a prebuilt house for $75 or an unassembled kit for $60.



Krampus Bizaar will occur on Dec. 14 at the Switchyard Park pavilion from 12-6 p.m. The event includes over 30 vendors, movies, and an appearance from Krampus. It is free to attend and kid-friendly.



Monroe Community Kitchen is offering a free traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas day from 3-6 p.m. Guests can enjoy ham, potatoes, pies, and other festive dishes. The kitchen is currently taking donations for their dinner menu.



On Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., Morgenstern Books will have a family night pajama party to listen to a reading of The Polar Express. Those interested in the free event should fill out their signup form linked on the event page.

Visits with Santa

Fowler Pumpkin Patch hosts photos with Santa from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 to raise money to pay off school lunch debt. There will be snacks, drinks, BBQ, and live music along with raffles and a silent auction.



Skate with Santa at the Frank Southern Ice Arena from 1:30-3 p.m. on Dec. 13. The ice rink will host Santa, Mrs. Claus, and others and play holiday music for skaters.



Bloomington City Allison Jukebox is hosting sensory friendly photos with Santa for kids with sensory sensitivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6. Meeting Santa will be quiet and less crowded than the typical rowdiness of the holidays. The event requires preregistration and costs $15.



Dave and Buster’s will host a breakfast with Santa on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. Families can buy two different packages that cost either $29.63 or $35.88 and can include a card to play games at the arcade.



While the Canopy of Lights has passed, families can still get photos with Santa in Fountain Square on the weekends from Dec. 6-21. Saturdays are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays are open from 12-4 p.m. A special needs session will be Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Movies & Performances

Constellation Stage & Screen will perform A Christmas Story the Musical from Dec. 11 to Jan. 4. The musical is based on the 1983 film and includes lots of its iconic moments.



The IU Auditorium has various holiday performances lined up. On Dec. 6, The Singing Hoosiers will perform a mix of festive songs. The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas created by Chip David is on Dec. 9, and Straight No Chaser visits Bloomington on Dec. 11.



The Buskirk Chumley offers Christmas movies and musical and dance performances. It’s a Wonderful Life will show Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Gremlins on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., and Elf on December 14 at 7 p.m.



Also at the Buskirk Chumley, Another Round’s Winter Concert is on Dec. 12. The show features IU’s male a cappella group. Jon McLaughlin & Friends: Home for the Holidays concert is on Dec. 13. The Nutcracker will be performed by International Ballet Stars on Dec. 17, and A Magical Motown Christmas is on Dec. 20 and features music from Aretha Franklin and The Jackson Five.



IU’s Jacobs School of Music will feature The Nutcracker ballet on Dec. 5, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 6, 7, and 13 at 2 p.m at the Musical Arts Center.



Shopping

The Annual Holiday Art Fair and Bazaar at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6. For the 66th year, visitors can enjoy creative artisans, a meal at their cafe, or look through antiques.



A Queer Holiday Makers Market is hosted by Cup & Kettle Tea on Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Those who come early will be treated to tea and snacks, and all visitors can stroll through the work of local queer artists.



Stinesville Town Council is holding a Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Stinesville Community Center. There will be holiday shopping and food available.