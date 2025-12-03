Cignetti Coach of the Year, again

The conference media and coaches awards are out and the Indiana football team is taking home a program record for both defensive players and specialists on the All-Big Ten teams.

Head coach Curt Cignetti is also being honored. Cignetti joined the Hoosiers in 2023. He won coach of the year in his first season and now has won it again.

He joins Bill Mallory as the only IU coach to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Kicker Nico Radicic was named the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year. He leads the conference in scoring with 109 points and 70 PATs during the regular season.

Seven Indiana players are named to the first, second, or third teams – and ten were honored by the coaches and media panels.

The #2 ranked Hooisers are undefeated this season. They face the #1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.