Cignetti Coach of the Year, again

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:38 PM EST
IU coach Curt Cignetti
WFIU/WTIU News
IU head football coach Curt Cignetti

The conference media and coaches awards are out and the Indiana football team is taking home a program record for both defensive players and specialists on the All-Big Ten teams.

Head coach Curt Cignetti is also being honored. Cignetti joined the Hoosiers in 2023. He won coach of the year in his first season and now has won it again.

He joins Bill Mallory as the only IU coach to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Kicker Nico Radicic was named the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year. He leads the conference in scoring with 109 points and 70 PATs during the regular season.

Read more: Hoosiers fan guide: Big Ten Football Championship weekend

Seven Indiana players are named to the first, second, or third teams – and ten were honored by the coaches and media panels.

The #2 ranked Hooisers are undefeated this season. They face the #1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.