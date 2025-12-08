300 Indiana National Guard troops deploy in DC

About 300 Indiana National Guard troops arrived in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Most come from Bloomington and Gary-based units.

Gov. Mike Braun authorized the deployment in mid-November, about a week before a man shot two Guard members near the White House, killing one.

They’ll support over 2,000 troops from West Virginia, Ohio and other Republican-led states.

President Trump called for troops in August when he declared a public safety emergency in the capital. The president cited “rampant crime” as justification, although statistics show crime in the city at a 30-year low.

Indiana troops spent several weeks at Camp Atterbury, training on crowd management and de-escalation tactics, according to the National Guard.

So far, troops in D.C. have patrolled monuments and parks and picked up trash around the city. They’re not currently allowed to take law enforcement action such as searches and arrests.

The Indiana National Guard and Joint Task Force – District of Columbia declined requests for an interview.