Horseshoe Casino workers vote to unionize after eight-month fight to gain recognition

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:53 PM EST
Horseshoe Indianapolis challenged 50 votes. However, since a majority of casino dealers voted to unionize, the challenge was overruled.
Timoria Cunningham
/
IPB News
Sixty-eight percent of workers at an Indianapolis casino voted to unionize Friday — something they have been working on since April.

Horseshoe Indianapolis challenged 50 votes. However, since a majority of casino dealers voted to unionize, the challenge was overruled. This comes after the election was postponed by nearly two months due the government shutdown.

READ MORE: Horseshoe Casino workers vote to authorize strike for union recognition, increased wages

Casino dealers came back to work Monday after a seven-week strike following months of protests and letters to the company. They demanded better short-term disability pay, higher wages and safer parking lots.

Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

The employees are a part of Teamsters Local 135, which represents over 12,000 workers across Indiana.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.