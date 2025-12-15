Mendoza talks about his Heisman weekend, turning focus to Rose Bowl

IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza was back on campus Monday, and he brought the Heisman Trophy with him.

With the trophy for college football’s most outstanding player next to the lectern, Mendoza spoke with local reporters about his weekend in New York and turning his focus to the Rose Bowl.

The top-ranked Hoosiers face the winner of Friday’s Alabama-Oklahoma game on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Bowl serves as a quarterfinal game in the College Football Playoff.

“We understand that we need to be humble and hungry," Mendoza said. "Hey, it's congrats, you know, all this stuff. Hey, let's go. We did it. We got the trophy. Now it's on to the real trophy. Or the season’s trophy. Which is the national championship.”

FanDuel has the Hoosiers as a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama and an 8.5-point favorite over Oklahoma.

"This weekend was a great weekend, great experience for my teammates and I," Mendoza said. "However, we understand that just like the Big 10 Championship game, just like any other big games you

play this season, this page has now (turned). Although I will be in the (Heisman) fraternity for the rest of my life ... our focus right now is winning the college football playoff."