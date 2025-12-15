© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Stahl Furniture, a Walnut St. fixture for decades, finds new home

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST
Stahl Furniture
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
On the floor of Stahl Furniture's new location, at the former site of At Home.

After nearly 50 years on South Walnut, Stahl Furniture is moving to Bloomington’s west side.

Owner Ty Osborne said in September that his business was suffering from the effects of neighborhood street homelessness and he began looking for locations outside of town.

“We love Bloomington, but with the homeless issue in this town, it makes it very difficult to do business,” Osborne said. “It costs the business owners a lot of money in lost revenue and just cleaning up.”

Read more: Beacon breaks ground on new facility, projected opening is 2027 

But after several months of searching, Osborne said he found an ideal spot within the city limits—the former site of At Home on West Third.

“We're going to open this up now and close the old one down by the end of the year, and we'll be over here permanently for a long time,” Osborne said.

At almost 100,000 square feet, the new store has nearly five times as much floor space as the old location.

Osborne hopes he can renew his outdoor summer tent sale, which he canceled this year due to vandalism.

The South Walnut building is now on the market for $1.75 million.
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media.
