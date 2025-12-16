Bloomington pair charged in theft of packages at IU Greek houses

A Bloomington man and woman were charged with felony theft after police said they admitted stealing packages from IU campus and city residences.

Austin Forrest, 25, and Abigael Danser, 20, are facing felony burglary and theft charges. Neither has an affiliation with IU.

Forrest and Danser were arrested Dec. 8. They admitted stealing more than 75 items, according to the Indiana University Police Department.

A report was made Dec. 5 of Forrest being seen on video entering the Pi Kappa Phi house’s vestibule and stealing three packages. Later that day, it was reported he also stole packages from Zeta Tau Alpha, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The total estimated theft from Zeta Tau Alpha was $1,513 and about $54 from Pi Kappa Phi.

A report was made Dec. 6 of Danser being seen on video stealing several packages off the Zeta Beta Tau house’s front porch. Police said other video showed Danser being in the white passenger car involved in the Pi Kappa Phi incident, according to an affidavit.