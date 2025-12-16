City adds two parks to list of places with free Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is now available at two public parks in central Bloomington.

Seminary Park and Hopewell Commons join six other city parks in offering free service at up to 100 megabits per second.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Street said open access to the internet is an essential part of modern life.

“I think we see increasingly that people expect to be able to have connectivity in public spaces, whether that’s a library or a park or even at the pool,” he said.

The project is part of Bloomington’s Digital Opportunity Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure all residents of the city have the reliable internet access needed for full participation in civic life.

These are the first new public Wi-Fi additions in the city since 2023. Parkgoers can also access free Wi-Fi at these parks:

