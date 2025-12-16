© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City adds two parks to list of places with free Wi-Fi

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
Seminary Square Park is one of three locations where a sharps disposal container will be installed.
WFIU / WTIU File Photo
Seminary Park is one of eight parks in the city that now has free Wi-Fi access.

Free Wi-Fi is now available at two public parks in central Bloomington.

Seminary Park and Hopewell Commons join six other city parks in offering free service at up to 100 megabits per second.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Street said open access to the internet is an essential part of modern life.

“I think we see increasingly that people expect to be able to have connectivity in public spaces, whether that’s a library or a park or even at the pool,” he said.

The project is part of Bloomington’s Digital Opportunity Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure all residents of the city have the reliable internet access needed for full participation in civic life.

These are the first new public Wi-Fi additions in the city since 2023. Parkgoers can also access free Wi-Fi at these parks:

  • Peoples Park
  • John Waldron Arts Center
  • Hill & Buskirk Park
  • Rev. Ernest D. Butler Park
  • Crestmont Park
  • Bryan Park Pool
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.