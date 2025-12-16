© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA says Bloomington drug manufacturer has 'significant violations'

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration is warning Bloomington-based drug manufacturer Catalent to address “significant violations” of good manufacturing practice.

That included cat hair around the stoppers of some vials produced at the Bloomington facility, in direct contact with drugs, the FDA reported.

“While we recognize that you worked with your suppliers to reduce the likelihood of mammalian hair contamination events, we are concerned that Novo Nordisk released batches in which your customers found mammalian hair contamination,” the FDA wrote in a letter last month.

Some batches were later recalled, but the FDA said the company continued to receive complaints from customers.

The agency said Catalent didn’t start a timely investigation or take corrective actions.

The company did not respond to a request for comment, but told the FDA the cat hair likely came from its stopper suppliers.

The FDA is demanding an action plan and has threatened to withhold export certificates until the violations are fully addressed.

Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk bought Bloomington’s Catalent plant last year, in part to produce the popular weight loss drug Wegovy.

The FDA says the contamination dates to before the acquisition but that it continued “well after” the turnover.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.