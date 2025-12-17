Jennifer-Ruth Green to pay $10,000 fine under proposed Indiana ethics settlement

A proposed settlement agreement resolving the ethics investigation into former Indiana Secretary of Public Safety Jennifer-Ruth Green would impose a $10,000 fine and no additional penalties, according to a document released Tuesday ahead of this week’s vote by the Indiana State Ethics Commission.

The commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve the settlement, which would formally close the ethics case that stems from allegations of ghost employment and misuse of state property brought earlier this fall by the Indiana Office of Inspector General.

Under the agreement, Green admits to violating Indiana’s political activity rule and the misuse of state property rule, as well as to certain factual allegations outlined in the inspector general’s ethics complaint, which was filed on Sept. 12.

In exchange, the commission would agree not to impose any additional sanctions allowed under state ethics law, like more serious fines and even barring a person from future state employment.

Story continues below.

The settlement requires Green to pay the $10,000 fine within 60 days of the commission’s acceptance of the agreement.

The document explicitly states that the ethics commission “will not impose any further penalties” and that approval would represent the final disposition of the case.

By entering into the agreement, Green also waives her statutory right to a public hearing to contest the complaint before the ethics commission, according to the settlement.

A spokesperson for Green declined the Indiana Capital Chronicle’s request for comment.

How the investigation beganGreen abruptly resigned from her cabinet post in early September, but the inspector general had been investigating her conduct months earlier, including concerns about her use of state employees and state property for political and personal purposes.

A remediation agreement signed earlier in the summer — and later obtained by the Capital Chronicle — showed state officials had attempted to address those concerns internally before Green ultimately stepped down.

The document outlined allegations that Green directed state employees to draft and edit political content during work hours; used a state-issued vehicle for personal and political travel; and held campaign-related meetings in state facilities.

It also raised concerns about possible retaliation against employees who cooperated with the inspector general’s investigation, warning that substantiated violations could result in further discipline, including termination.

The remediation agreement warned that if additional violations were substantiated, Green could face further discipline, including termination.

The inspector general filed a formal ethics complaint after Green’s resignation, accusing her of violating state ethics laws by involving state employees in campaign-related activities and misusing state property.

In the settlement now before the ethics commission, Green admits that she violated the political activity rule when she had state employees generate content and proofread posts for her “Elect Jennifer-Ruth Green” Facebook account. She also admits to violating the misuse of state property rule by using — and directing a state employee to use — her assigned state vehicle for personal tasks.

What happens next

The State Ethics Commission met privately in a short executive session in September before allowing the underlying complaint to proceed publicly.

The settlement published Tuesday was included among routine agenda materials for the commission’s Thursday meeting.

The document is signed by Green; Jared Prentice, Indiana’s inspector general; and Elaine Vullmahn, chief counsel for enforcement at the inspector general’s office.

The bipartisan, five-person panel will vote Thursday on whether to accept the settlement, which would take effect upon approval by the commission.

Approval would immediately resolve the matter. Rejection would keep the case open and could send it toward a contested hearing or further enforcement proceedings.

Green’s resignation marked the first departure of a cabinet-level official in Gov. Mike Braun’s administration.

Following her appointment in January, Green’s responsibilities included oversight of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Correction, the Criminal Justice Institute and the Parole Board.

Despite the pending ethics charges, Green announced in October that she will run again for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. She first challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan in 2022 but was defeated.

