Family, friends encouraged Mendoza lookalike contest winner

There were 16 people signed up to compete, but only three showed up at the Showalter Fountain last weekend in the snow. They were there for the Fernando Mendoza lookalike contest.

It was another measure of the IU quarterback’s fame continuing to grow after he led the Hoosiers to a Big Ten championship and won the Heisman Trophy.

IU Athletics IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza

One of the lookalike contest entrants was Indiana University senior and football fan Max Augustini, whose friends sent him a poster about it and encouraged him to go.

“More and more people have told me I look like him, which, again, I don't really believe I do, maybe a little bit,” he said. “And then my family joined in on it and said I have to go. I'd be letting down the family if I didn't go. So, I decided I probably best to show up and try to win.”

He won.

The competition included seeing who could throw a football the farthest, a sprinting race and a mock pre-game interview. Augustini prepared for the interview by watching some of Mendoza’s interviews.

“The voice cracks, I know he does that,” he said. “Trying to thank God, which he does, and just thank his friends and be like, very jolly. I think that’s kind of the vibe I was going for."

Augustini was second in the football throw and won the race and interview sections of the contest. As the winner, he received a $30 BuffaLouie’s gift card. The event was organized by IUSTV’s “Not Too Late” entertainment show.

“It's a lot of fun as a senior,” Augustini said. “Obviously, I try to soak up any experiences you can at IU. I've loved my time here at Indiana, and I think it’s just awesome that you can always find a little group people. I don't think I would have met anyone involved in this if I hadn't done it.”