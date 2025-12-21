© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Mendoza is namesake for thoroughbred racehorse

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published December 21, 2025 at 12:11 PM EST
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters in New York a day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Alexandra Halm
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza talks with reporters in New York a day before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is breaking more new ground for IU football. This time it’s inspiring the name of a thoroughbred racehorse.

Mendoza’s widely praised speech after receiving the Heisman Trophy reached Tom Ryan, the managing partner of SF Racing.

Ryan announced on social media that he is naming a horse "Mendoza."

And it’s not just any racehorse. He was a 900-thousand-dollar purchase with a stellar bloodline. His trainer is Bob Baffert, who has trained two Triple Crown winners.

"Fernando Mendoza is a star in the world's most American sport," Ryan posted on X. "An incredibly talented young man who can inspire millions of young @NFL fans. I had been searching for a name for our Gun Runner colt out of champion SONGBIRD. When I watched Mendoza's post-Heisman interview, it felt like a perfect fit. Here’s to a great 2026 for the man and the horse."

Mendoza the racehorse will be a 2-year-old in 2026.
WFIU/WTIU News
