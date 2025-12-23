INDOT plans roundabout by McCormick’s Creek

The Indiana Department of Transportation said it will install a new roundabout on State Road 46 east of Spencer near McCormick’s Creek State Park. It scheduled the project for spring 2028.

INDOT said in a letter that it’s improving safety at the intersection with State Road 43, which has a high crash rate.

Travelling from Bloomington to Spencer during construction would require a detour through Martinsville, adding around half an hour to the drive.

The state is also installing a new entrance to the park from the roundabout, which means clearing around two and a half acres of forest.