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Early planting underway in parts of southern Indiana

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A tractor spraying a field in preparation for planting season.

A few farmers in the southernmost region of Indiana have begun the early planting process.

Dry conditions and high temperatures mean that in some places, fertilizer has been applied, and seeds are in the ground, according to Nick Royston, a tech service representative with BASF Ag Solutions.

“We even had guys down by Evansville that I was talking to, that they were already planting that last week of March, and have definitely continued planning as we've gotten into April,” Royston said.

In northern Indiana, however, wet conditions mean it might be while before the planting season can begin properly.

Royston said that soybeans often benefit from early planting and are overall hardier than corn at surviving the cold nights most of the state is still experiencing.

“You give it so much more time to photosynthesize, you give it so much more time to get to canopy, you're able to just develop a much more vigorous, broader crop throughout the course of the season,” he said.

Those that can plant early should consider how long those crops will be in the ground; more time means more chances for weeds and additional spraying costs.

Costs are something at the top of farmers’ minds this season, with high fuel and fertilizer costs making it harder than ever to profit off of the low selling price of corn and soybeans.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
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