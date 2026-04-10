Early planting underway in parts of southern Indiana

A few farmers in the southernmost region of Indiana have begun the early planting process.

Dry conditions and high temperatures mean that in some places, fertilizer has been applied, and seeds are in the ground, according to Nick Royston, a tech service representative with BASF Ag Solutions.

“We even had guys down by Evansville that I was talking to, that they were already planting that last week of March, and have definitely continued planning as we've gotten into April,” Royston said.

In northern Indiana, however, wet conditions mean it might be while before the planting season can begin properly.

Royston said that soybeans often benefit from early planting and are overall hardier than corn at surviving the cold nights most of the state is still experiencing.

“You give it so much more time to photosynthesize, you give it so much more time to get to canopy, you're able to just develop a much more vigorous, broader crop throughout the course of the season,” he said.

Those that can plant early should consider how long those crops will be in the ground; more time means more chances for weeds and additional spraying costs.

Costs are something at the top of farmers’ minds this season, with high fuel and fertilizer costs making it harder than ever to profit off of the low selling price of corn and soybeans.