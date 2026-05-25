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Daniels will be Purdue’s interim president during search for Chiang’s successor

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published May 25, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
Mitch Daniels speaking behind a lectern at Purdue University.
Purdue University
Mitch Daniels, Purdue’s president from 2013 to 2022, will officially begin as interim president July 1.

Mitch Daniels is returning to Purdue University as interim president after current president Mung Chiang departs for Northwestern University.

Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved Daniels' appointment Monday morning. Daniels, Purdue’s president from 2013 to 2022, will officially begin as interim president July 1.

Before becoming president at Purdue, Daniels served two terms as Indiana governor. He currently serves as chair of the Purdue Research Foundation.

Purdue saw record enrollment growth during Daniels’ presidency. The university’s business school is named after him.

“We are extremely grateful to President Emeritus Daniels for his willingness to continue his long and successful service to Purdue University in a role with which he is very familiar,” Trustees Chair Gary Lehman said in a press release.

Lehman said Daniels has agreed to serve as interim president until the next president is identified.

A national search for the next president of Purdue is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
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