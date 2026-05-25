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Military families attend Memorial Day ceremony in Bloomington

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published May 25, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
Adults standing and facing toward military flags
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The annual service was presented by Valhalla Memory Gardens and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 604.

Hundreds gathered at Valhalla Memory Gardens on Monday morning to observe Memorial Day.

The graveyard was packed with military families on picnic blankets and lawn chairs waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Ericka Sylvester brought her children Jacob and Abby. Their father and grandfather are veterans, and Sylvester wants them to appreciate the sacrifices made by other soldiers.

“It's hard for them to fully understand, but it's really important for me to teach my kids about the reason that we can live the way that we do in this country,” Sylvester said.

Jacob agreed.

“It's very important, because some people forget how so many people fought in the wars, and they do not take that for granted,” he said.

The annual service was presented by Valhalla Memory Gardens and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 604.

It featured performances by the Bloomington Community Band and Southern Indiana Pipe and Drum Corps, as well as a 21-gun salute.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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