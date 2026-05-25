Military families attend Memorial Day ceremony in Bloomington

Hundreds gathered at Valhalla Memory Gardens on Monday morning to observe Memorial Day.

The graveyard was packed with military families on picnic blankets and lawn chairs waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Ericka Sylvester brought her children Jacob and Abby. Their father and grandfather are veterans, and Sylvester wants them to appreciate the sacrifices made by other soldiers.

“It's hard for them to fully understand, but it's really important for me to teach my kids about the reason that we can live the way that we do in this country,” Sylvester said.

Jacob agreed.

“It's very important, because some people forget how so many people fought in the wars, and they do not take that for granted,” he said.

The annual service was presented by Valhalla Memory Gardens and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 604.

It featured performances by the Bloomington Community Band and Southern Indiana Pipe and Drum Corps, as well as a 21-gun salute.