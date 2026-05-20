Bryan Park Pool, Switchyard Spray Pad to open Saturday, Mills Pool opening delayed

Bryan Park Pool and the spray pad at Switchyard Park will open for the season Saturday, according to a press release from the city.

Mills Pool, the city’s other public pool located at 1100 W. 14th St., will have a delayed opening due to a leak. The source of the leak and scope of repairs are still being determined. An opening date has not been set.

Bryan Park Pool, located at 1020 S. Woodlawn Ave., will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Daily general admission to the pool is $7 per person. Economy punch passes with 20 admissions are available for $100 and season passes are $90 for unlimited admission for one person during this season.

The Switchyard Park spray pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission is free.

Pool admission waivers are available for qualifying children. Individuals can apply for a pool admission fee waiver or call Parks and Recreation at 812-349-3700.

Admission to the pool on July 4 is free.

Bryan Park Pool is hosting two, three-week swim lessons with sessions from Tuesday through Thursday starting June 9. All sessions include skill levels from Guardian and Toddler to Level IV, for children up to 13 years old. Swim lesson fees are $65 per person or $20 per adult/child pair for Guardian and Toddler.

People can check the hours of operations, or emergency or weather-related closures for the pools, spray pad or summer programs at the Frank Southern Center by calling the Splash and Skate Hotline at 812-349-3741.