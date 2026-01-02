© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Semifinal rematch with Oregon is next for undefeated IU

WFIU
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:57 PM EST
IU's Charlie Becker catches a touchdown pass during the Hoosiers' Rose Bowl victory.
Brenton Tse
/
College Football Playoff
IU's Charlie Becker catches a touchdown pass during the Hoosiers' Rose Bowl victory.

IU's football team flew home Friday and had the day off after dismantling Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

But the undefeated Hoosiers will get back to business soon with a national semifinal game against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

IU defeated the Ducks 30-20 in October in Eugene, Ore. It was the game that began to convince skeptics that the Hoosiers could compete against college football's elite programs.

It was also the only loss of the season for Oregon, which is 13-1. IU is 14-0.

"We'll have a very big challenge ahead of us next week," IU coach Curt Cignetti said. "It's very hard to beat a really good football team twice."

Said IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza: "It’s going to be a great matchup, and all respect to them. I’ve got to get the game plan and got to get to watching film now."

The Ducks are coming off a 23-0 victory in the quarterfinals over Texas Tech. It was the school's first shutout in a bowl game since 1917.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton had a terrible game with three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, is unlikely to be as generous, although he did throw an interception for a touchdown in the first game this season against the Ducks.

WFIU/WTIU News
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.