Semifinal rematch with Oregon is next for undefeated IU

IU's football team flew home Friday and had the day off after dismantling Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

But the undefeated Hoosiers will get back to business soon with a national semifinal game against Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

IU defeated the Ducks 30-20 in October in Eugene, Ore. It was the game that began to convince skeptics that the Hoosiers could compete against college football's elite programs.

It was also the only loss of the season for Oregon, which is 13-1. IU is 14-0.

"We'll have a very big challenge ahead of us next week," IU coach Curt Cignetti said. "It's very hard to beat a really good football team twice."

Said IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza: "It’s going to be a great matchup, and all respect to them. I’ve got to get the game plan and got to get to watching film now."

The Ducks are coming off a 23-0 victory in the quarterfinals over Texas Tech. It was the school's first shutout in a bowl game since 1917.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton had a terrible game with three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble.

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, is unlikely to be as generous, although he did throw an interception for a touchdown in the first game this season against the Ducks.