D’Angelo’s Pond: Bloomington honors IU football star with retention pond

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:08 PM EST
D'Angelo's Pond in Miller Showers Park
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
D'Angelo's Pond in Miller Showers Park

The City of Bloomington is honoring a stand-out Indiana University football player after a stellar performance in the Peach Bowl.
  
The retention pond at Miller-Showers Park will now be known as “D’Angelo’s Pond.”  

D’Angelo Ponds is cornerback for the Hoosiers and was voted defensive MVP of both the Peach Bowl and the Rose Bowl. He intercepted a pass on Oregon’s first play in the Peach Bowl and returned it for a touchdown.  

The city says it’s an honorary, unofficial name meant to show support as the Hoosiers look ahead to the College Football Playoff National Championship game next Monday.
  
“This is peak Bloomington,” said Mayor Kerry Thomson in a press release. “It’s playful, communal, and exactly the kind of wholesome quirk that makes our city so special.” 

Residents and fans are invited to share photos, posts, and team-spirit at the pond as Bloomington gets ready for the championship.  
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
