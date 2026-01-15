Indiana senators push forward social media limits for minors, stricter school tech policies

Indiana’s Senate Education Committee on Wednesday advanced two bills aimed at reshaping how young Hoosiers interact with technology — one that would restrict minors’ access to social media platforms and another that would require schools to strengthen technology plans and give parents greater control over at-home device use.

Senate Bill 199, authored by committee chair Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, passed the panel 11-2 and was recommitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it must be approved before moving to the full chamber.

Democrats Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, and Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, were the only “no” votes against the social media.

The measure contains multiple provisions, but a highly-discussed section would substantially restrict minors’ access to social media. Under the proposal, social media companies like Meta would be required to obtain written parental permission before a minor under age 18 could create an account.

A bill with similar social media restriction language passed the Senate in the 2025 session but ultimately stalled in the House.

Supporters argued in committee that the bill is a response to growing concerns over social media’s impact on children’s mental health and school environments.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner emphasized the toll she said social media is taking on students across Hoosier schools.

“For most of us in the room, social media arrived when we were already well into adulthood,” Jenner said, adding that “our children growing up today do not have that same luxury” of a childhood free from constant comparison, cyberbullying, algorithm-driven content and addictive features.

But critics raised concerns about enforcement, privacy and rights of students.

Samantha Bresnahan with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, for example, argued that such restrictions could infringe on minors’ constitutional rights and require intrusive data collection to verify age and consent.

Parents get more say

Senate Bill 159, authored by Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, takes a different tack on technology.

The measure, which passed the education committee 12-1, would require Indiana’s traditional public and charter schools to include in their technology plans a description of how they will enable parents to exercise control over school-provided devices when they are not in school and strengthen internet use and wireless communication policies.

If approved, schools must adopt policies by Jan. 1, 2027, that would let parents increase the strength of content filters on school-issued devices and limit the time students can use those devices outside school hours. The bill also directs schools to prohibit use of school equipment “for noneducational purposes during instructional time.”

Bipartisan vote moves cellphone limits for Indiana students to full Senate

Hunley was the lone vote against the proposal.

“I think that our school boards can already do this if they would like to,” she said. “I’m a big fan of home rule and local control, and I think that the level of government that’s closest to the school building should be the one to make this decision and enact this policy, not the state.”

Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, voted in favor but urged additional consideration of how parental controls might apply during e-learning days.

“We talked about the parental controls on an e-learning day, that (parents) may not want a YouTube video or a TikTok or pick-your-poison that may be used in structure for the educational experience,” she told Deery. “I just encourage you to look into that.”

Democrats also pressed for clarity on potential costs to schools.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, asked whether districts might need to spend money to implement stronger parental controls.

Deery said his office could not identify any examples where Hoosier schools would take on additional costs because most already contract with vendors that offer such functionality. “

We’ve yet to find any institution that does not have a contract with a vendor that does not offer this,” he said. “I’ve confirmed with virtually all of the major vendors. So, I’m not aware of (any costs schools would incur).”

