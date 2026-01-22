MCCSC schools secure after threat prompted lockdowns

The Monroe County Community School Corporation placed all schools on lockdown this afternoon after it was made aware of a “non-specific threat” to student safety.

According to an email sent to parents, MCCSC started safety protocols and placed all MCCSC schools on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. Students remained in the locked classrooms as instruction continued.

Schools were subsequently confirmed to be secure. MCCSC did not respond to a request for more information.