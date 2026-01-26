© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bill would eliminate state Natural Resources Commission, other boards

WFIU | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:58 AM EST
A sign that reads, "Fort Harrison State Park: Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Bicycle and Pedestrian Entrance Only." There are trees and a trail in the background.
Wikimedia Commons
The Natural Resources Commission often holds meetings at Fort Harrison State Park, which are open to the public.

House Bill 1003 would eliminate the Indiana Natural Resources Commission and a few other state boards. Among other things, the NRC dedicates nature preserves, sets camping fees and guides how state laws should be interpreted.

Conservation advocates worry this will mean less opportunity for the public to get involved in these decisions.

Dan Boritt is executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation. He said the NRC is the main way the Department of Natural Resources gets feedback from the public — and losing it could silence that voice.

Boritt said the commission itself is partly staffed by Indiana residents who “live and breathe the outdoors.”

“These are people who hunt our woods, fish our streams and hike our trails," he said.

Stephanie Flittner serves as general counsel for the Department of Natural Resources. She said the agency itself is neutral on the bill, but the DNR administration doesn’t feel the NRC is necessary anymore.

“Back in the 90s, for example, the NRC would coordinate with experts to make recommendations to the DNR and decide what to do. Now the DNR actually employs those very experts and we make the recommendations that then are enacted by the NRC," Flittner said.

More than half of the commission are citizen members.

The bill would also eliminate the Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission — which creates and reviews state building codes — and transfer those duties to the Department of Homeland Security.

Architects worry this means Indiana building codes will no longer be overseen by a diverse group of industry experts who understand these “highly technical” codes.
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele

