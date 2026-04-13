Union for ISTA staff files unfair labor charges

The union representing staff at the Indiana State Teachers Association have filed multiple unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging ISTA management intimidated and retaliated against staff.

The Indiana Professional Staff Organization represents unionized professional staff employed by the ISTA — itself a labor organization for thousands of Hoosier educators.

The charges allege ISTA management retaliated against three PSO members for protected union activity as they sought to bargain with management about a restructuring plan.

The plan included “major changes to frontline staff roles and responsibilities” and was developed “without meaningful transparency, bargaining or broad input from ISTA members and local leaders,” according to a news release from PSO.

When PSO objected, the union alleges ISTA management retaliated against several members and refused to provide requested information or bargain with the union.

“Those changes directly affect our members’ working conditions and, more importantly, the support ISTA members receive in the field,” PSO President Rick Scalf said in a news release.

ISTA management did not respond to a request for comment from the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

PSO leaders disciplined

Scalf is one of three employees PSO says were disciplined by ISTA.

The unfair labor practice charges allege ISTA placed Scalf and PSO Vice President Anita Vernon on administrative leave on Feb. 23, as the union sought information about the restructuring plan.

Two weeks later, ISTA placed UniServe Director Kim Fidler, who works with local teachers unions on behalf of ISTA, on administrative leave.

ISTA then notified Scalf and Vernon of its intent to terminate them on March 16, according to charges filed with the NLRB.

A hearing on their employment status is expected this month.

“The irony is that these are exactly the kinds of unjust actions PSO members fight against every day on behalf of ISTA’s own members,” Scalf said in the release. “When an employer retaliates against workers for union activity, it isn’t just wrong, it’s illegal. And when that employer is itself a union, repeated violations point to deeper failures of leadership and integrity.”

Allegations of deeper conflict

The union says it attempted to resolve conflict with management privately before pursuing grievances and legal remedies through the NLRB, which investigates unfair labor practices.

PSO contends its conflict with ISTA management extends beyond the alleged retaliation against Scalf, Vernon and Fidler, as the union is concerned about ISTA leadership, transparency and the organization’s direction.

“This is not just about staff,” Scalf said. “It is about whether ISTA is operating in a way that reflects the values it asks educators and local leaders to fight every day. Staff should be able to support members and advocate for the union without fear of retaliation.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

