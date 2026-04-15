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IDEM grants Google data center developers permits for additional emergency generators

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 15, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
A sign reading "Google 5801 Adams Ctr Rd" outside Google's data center in Fort Wayne
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News

Hatchworks LLC, the developers of the Google data center on Fort Wayne's southeast side received permission to increase the number of massive emergency generators on the site late last week.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved the request for the additional 140 generators, bringing the total to more than 175. The agency also granted requests for additional diesel fuel storage tanks and cooling towers.

The requests drew hours of public comment at hearings and letters submitted to IDEM's office of air quality.

In granting the permit, IDEM officials note that they have no authority in requiring Hatchworks or Google to use alternative energy sources such as solar or wind, nor can they deny a permit based on quality of life issues or concerns about utility costs.

In mid-March, Hatchworks asked for permission to relocate a portion of Adams Ditch. Public comment on that request closed April 3.

The sprawling data center is already operational, with phase 3 of its construction already underway.

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Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
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