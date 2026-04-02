Controversial data center is approved for Indianapolis neighborhood

After months of protest and community meetings, the Metropolitan Development Commission approved the rezoning request for a proposed data center in Martindale-Brightwood.

The approval came over the objections of residents who argued the project would bring more industrial development to a neighborhood already burdened by decades of environmental contamination — including lead-contaminated soil — and could add new burdens related to noise, water use and power demand.

Cierra Johnson, a lead organizer for the community, said after the vote that this project directly contradicts the community’s vision for Martindale-Brightwood, which wants development that will bring more jobs to the community and not impact the health of residents.

"What we are saying is that you cannot come into Martindale Brightwood and just do anything,” she said. “We matter. Our voices matter, and people have to build in alignment with our vision."

Wednesday's vote likely signals the project is guaranteed to go forward. This recommendation now heads to the City-County Council for final approval. Or the councilor of the district where the center is located, Ron Gibson, can call for an additional public hearing before a final council vote — but that is unlikely.

Gibson has drawn backlash from the community for publicly supporting the project.

The California-based startup Metrobloks has tried to differentiate itself from hyperscale data centers, maintaining in public meetings and hearings that it is a small business working to develop small data centers in cities.

The proposed facility would be built on nearly 14 acres at 2505 N. Sherman Dr, the site of a former drive-in theater near the Massachusetts Avenue rail corridor. The land has sat largely unused between the residential streets of Martindale-Brightwood and the railroad tracks that cut through the neighborhood's eastern edge.

Metrobloks plans to build two large buildings — referred to in company documents as "data halls" — along with a parking lot, backup generators and cooling systems.

Tyler Ochs, the attorney for Metrobloks, argued during the hearing that the project would expand the local tax base and bring an estimated $500 million in investment to the neighborhood. He also said Metrobloks would pay all infrastructure improvements and utility costs for the project.

Residents countered that the project does not align with the neighborhood’s quality of life plan, mapping out goals for the area from 2025 to 2030.

Metrobloks proposal rendering The plan for the Metrobloks data center include two "data halls" along Sherman Avenue and the Massachusetts Avenue train tracks.

Metrobloks proposal rendering / Metrobloks proposal rendering

The plan for the Metrobloks data center include two "data halls" along Sherman Avenue and the Massachusetts Avenue train tracks.

Much of the debate over the proposal hinged on the absence of any zoning designation specifically for data centers — a gap that has become more pressing for communities as the facilities have multiplied across Indiana amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.

Johnson said community organizers are discussing next steps to challenge the development. She said Metrobloks’ proposed community investments are not a fair trade for the project's expected impact.

“Our hope is still that they pack up their things and go home,” Johnson said. “We are going to continue to fight this thing. We're open to communication and to rework this project in a way that suits our neighborhood. But what we're not going to do is roll over and let them do whatever they would like to our community.”

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org.