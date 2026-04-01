$65 billion industrial park coming to Sullivan County

A new multi-billion-dollar industrial campus is coming to Sullivan County.

The announcement was made after county commissioners signed a road and community enhancement agreement with Heartland Industrial Park on Monday morning.

According to the Heartland Industrial Park website, the 1000-acre industrial park will serve a range of light industrial tenants, including light manufacturers and data centers.

The park, to be along US Route 41, could become one of the largest economic development projects in the state’s history, with around $65 billion projected in total private investment.

Phase one of the project would create around 750 construction jobs and 125 permanent jobs. Phase two would balloon to about 2,000 construction jobs and 325 permanent ones.

Heartland says it will invest $50 million in county infrastructure and make another $4.5 million in charitable contributions to local nonprofits.

A construction date has not been announced.