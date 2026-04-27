Monroe County receives poor air quality score for second year in a row

Monroe County received a “D” ranking in particulate air pollution in an annual report from the American Lung Association.

This year’s report analyzed EPA air quality data from 2022 to 2024. Monroe also received a “D” ranking in last year’s report, breaking a 6-year “A” ranking streak.

Particle pollution comprises microscopic bits of solid and liquid matter in the atmosphere. Breathing in harmful particles can lead to long term health issues.

Five days with unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution were measured in 2023 in Monroe County. The Bloomington-Bedford metropolitan area ranked 89th for 24-hour particle pollution out of 224 metropolitan areas.

The American Lung Association correlates the air pollution in south central Indiana with landfill emissions, vehicle exhaust, construction sites, and potentially long-range wildfire smoke.

In 2023, Monroe County had 3 days of air quality considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, one day of generally unhealthy air, and one day of very unhealthy air.

Tiffany Nichols with the Association said even one bad air day can be one too many for those at risk.

“Asthmatics should be worried about it,” Nichols said. “Other people with other lung conditions, people with heart disease, should be worried about air pollution as well.”

Nichols said infants and children are especially at risk, as their lungs haven’t fully developed.

Short-term spikes in particle pollution lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer, even in populations not susceptible to air pollution.

Nichols said the EPA had been making strides in regulating particulate pollution, but many clean air rules were rolled back in the past year.

“The EPA must not devalue our kids’ health, or in that same token, any Hoosier or any American's health,” Nichols said.

Data wasn’t collected on ozone air pollution, also known as smog, for Monroe County.

Neighboring Greene County received a C grade with three unhealthy air days. Marion County received an F, with 25 unhealthy air days throughout the measurement period.