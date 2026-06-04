Indiana reduces minimum age to obtain driver’s license

New drivers can hit the road by themselves once they turn 16, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.

House Enrolled Act 1200 lowered the minimum age from 16 years and 90 days to the 16th birthday.

“Getting a driver’s license is an important milestone for young Hoosiers and their families,” Governor Mike Braun said. “This commonsense change gives families more flexibility while maintaining the strong safety standards and training requirements that help keep Indiana roads safe.”

Otherwise, requirements to obtain a driver’s license have not changed. New drivers must still pass an exam, hold a learner’s permit for 180 days and pass a driving test.

“Earning a driver’s license is a rite of passage at any age,” Commissioner Kevin Garvey said. “We hope these new drivers spend a lifetime making safe and smart decisions on Hoosier roads.”