Mills Pool opening this Friday

Mills Pool will open Friday, June 19. The pool delayed its opening while the city repaired a significant leak discovered earlier in the spring.

Bloomington Parks and Recreation director Tim Street said the pool’s plumbing and infrastructure still need attention. The city will do an assessment in the fall to decide the scope of repairs.

"We know the delayed opening has been frustrating for swimmers, families, and neighborhood residents who look forward to using Mills Pool," Street said in a press release. "We appreciate the community's patience while staff worked to identify the problem and make the repairs needed to safely reopen the facility."

Mills Pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is $7 per person. Admission on July 4 will be free.