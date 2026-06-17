© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Mills Pool opening this Friday

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:46 PM EDT
Mills Pool in Bloomington
City of Bloomington Parks & Recreation Facebook
Mills Pool will open Friday, June 19.

Mills Pool will open Friday, June 19. The pool delayed its opening while the city repaired a significant leak discovered earlier in the spring.  

Bloomington Parks and Recreation director Tim Street said the pool’s plumbing and infrastructure still need attention. The city will do an assessment in the fall to decide the scope of repairs.  

"We know the delayed opening has been frustrating for swimmers, families, and neighborhood residents who look forward to using Mills Pool," Street said in a press release. "We appreciate the community's patience while staff worked to identify the problem and make the repairs needed to safely reopen the facility." 

Mills Pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is $7 per person. Admission on July 4 will be free. 
Tags
News Featured
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.