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COAS dean says his removal wasn’t for resisting major change

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published June 19, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
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Rick Van Kooten did not say whether the university shared a specific reason for why he was asked to leave, other than his skills were better suited for being an advisor than a dean.

Despite intense speculation after being removed as dean of IU’s College of Arts and Sciences, Rick Van Kooten told colleagues Thursday it was not because of resistance of major changes.

Read more: Dean of IU’s College of Arts and Sciences removed, says ‘not a change I sought’

He added that there was no discussion of the college being split into separate units.

Van Kooten declined an interview.

Press was not permitted at the meetings for college faculty, administrators and staff, but several attendees corroborated the main talking points.

Van Kooten told attendees he was given leeway for communicating what happened however he felt was appropriate.

Van Kooten said the administration had talked about changing how internal units in the college are organized but that it was unrelated to him leaving his role.

He also shared it was also not the first time he had been asked to switch to an advisory role. Van Kooten said it had been suggested to him several times over the past year, but it was only during the most recent discussion around two weeks ago that Chancellor David Reingold told him he would have to give up being dean regardless.

Van Kooten did not say whether the university shared a specific reason for why he was asked to leave, other than his skills were better suited for being an advisor than a dean. He said he warned Reingold that faculty would not take the news well.

However, he did end on an optimistic note, encouraging faculty and staff to keep voicing their opinions and saying that it did make a difference in recent policy decisions. Van Kooten added that college enrollment rose slightly and research awards increased during his tenure.

“I will miss you all,” he said.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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