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Bloomington's Tuesday Farmers Market seeks more visitors and vendors

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published June 30, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
Vendors at the Bloomingfoods Market
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WFIU/WTIU News
The Tuesday Farmers Market goes from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday at 630 S. Morton St through April to November.

Bloomington's Tuesday Farmers Market is working to attract more visitors and vendors as organizers continue building awareness of the weekly market at its new home in Hopewell Commons.

The Tuesday Farmers Market has been part of the Bloomington community since 1999. It took place at Showers Common in the first year and has subsequently operated at several locations.

It moved to Hopewell Commons in 2025 and goes from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday at 630 S. Morton St from April through November.

Community events coordinator for Bloomington Parks and Recreation, Clarence Boone said the Tuesday market was created to give residents another opportunity to shop locally during the week, especially for those who are busy during weekends and prefer a less crowded setting.

This year, Boone said, the attendance goal is 200 visitors each Tuesday.

Read more: How to celebrate the Fourth in Bloomington

The Tuesday Farmers Market currently hosts around six to eight vendors each week, and Boone said some farmers are taking a "wait-and-see" approach before joining the Tuesday Farmers Market, while there are around 70 vendors at the Saturday Farmers Market. He hopes additional vendors will participate as the season continues.

"We're working through community outreach, social media partnerships, and word of mouth to help more people discover what the Tuesday market has to offer," he said.

The Tuesday Farmers Market has a free concert series through the City of Bloomington's Performing Arts Series. Performances are from 5-6:30 p.m. during the market season.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
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