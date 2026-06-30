Bloomington's Tuesday Farmers Market seeks more visitors and vendors

Bloomington's Tuesday Farmers Market is working to attract more visitors and vendors as organizers continue building awareness of the weekly market at its new home in Hopewell Commons.

The Tuesday Farmers Market has been part of the Bloomington community since 1999. It took place at Showers Common in the first year and has subsequently operated at several locations.

It moved to Hopewell Commons in 2025 and goes from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday at 630 S. Morton St from April through November.

Community events coordinator for Bloomington Parks and Recreation, Clarence Boone said the Tuesday market was created to give residents another opportunity to shop locally during the week, especially for those who are busy during weekends and prefer a less crowded setting.

This year, Boone said, the attendance goal is 200 visitors each Tuesday.

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The Tuesday Farmers Market currently hosts around six to eight vendors each week, and Boone said some farmers are taking a "wait-and-see" approach before joining the Tuesday Farmers Market, while there are around 70 vendors at the Saturday Farmers Market. He hopes additional vendors will participate as the season continues.

"We're working through community outreach, social media partnerships, and word of mouth to help more people discover what the Tuesday market has to offer," he said.

The Tuesday Farmers Market has a free concert series through the City of Bloomington's Performing Arts Series. Performances are from 5-6:30 p.m. during the market season.