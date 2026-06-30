Utility regulator resigns from post; Braun looks for replacement

Gov. Mike Braun will get another chance to fill a spot on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after a longtime member has resigned.

David Veleta sent his resignation letter June 26, though Capital Chronicle reported days earlier he might be leaving after a LinkedIn post said he was looking for a new job opportunity.

The IURC is an independent state agency responsible for regulating Indiana’s utilities and ensuring Hoosiers receive safe, reliable utility service at just and reasonable rates in the public interest

“I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from my position on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, effective August 31, 2026, or sooner should my replacement be ready to serve. Serving as Commissioner over the past four years has been a genuine honor, bringing to a close roughly 17 years with the Commission that began as a staff member in 2009,” Veleta said in the letter.

He did not mention any pressure being put on the regulatory panel by the governor to deny rate increases, instead complimenting the colleagues he has worked with for almost two decades.

“The staff is its backbone. Their expertise and dedication, often without public recognition, are what allow the Commission to serve Hoosiers so well. Working alongside such talented and genuinely good people has been one of the great privileges of my career,” Veleta said.

Veleta’s move comes shortly after Braun removed Andy Zay as chairman of the IURC and appointed Anthony Swinger instead. Zay remains on the panel.

He, Veleta and member David Ziegner voted for a $71 million AES rate hike earlier this month.

Braun appointed three new members in December. The only remaining holdout now is Ziegner, who has served under five governors since 1990.

“Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said in a social media post Tuesday morning. “I am looking for a commissioner who understands that every decision has a real impact on Hoosier families and businesses and who will keep ratepayers front and center. As utility costs continue to rise, we need strong leadership committed to protecting consumers.”

Applications must be submitted by July 7 and are available here.

Commissioners make $152,000 annually.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

