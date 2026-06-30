© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Jail site subcommittee finalizes metrics, prepares to begin evaluations Wednesday

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT
City and county officials sit in the Monroe County Courthouse during a subcommittee meeting
Mia Lehmkuhl
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The subcommittee has four meetings remaining before it needs to make its recommendation.

The subcommittee racing to recommend a new jail site has settled on how it will evaluate properties, and it plans to begin site evaluations at its next meeting.

The Collaborative Justice Project Working Subcommittee has two weeks to recommend a site before a July 13 deadline.

After committee deliberation and public comment, the metrics for evaluating potential jail sites now include each property’s address or location, whether it has utility access, the earliest possible groundbreaking date and separate questions about whether a given site can provide adequate space for 448 beds and a single-floor jail facility.

The deadline for the public to submit alternative sites through a form on Monroe County’s website is Wednesday, July 1, at noon.

Bloomington resident Seaforth Breeze recommended the subcommittee include a metric that factors whether potential locations will be near transit services. A volunteer at Bloomington Bike Project, Breeze said they have seen recently released inmates searching for transportation.

“They don't have any other transit connections,” Breeze said. “They don't have, you know, a phone or someone that they can reach out to with that phone, and they are desperate for a way to start reaching all those other services.”

Another resident, Zach Ammerman, said he's concerned that there has been no public explanation for why the county cannot renovate its existing jail and no information about the potential future expansion of a new facility.

“I want to constrain future expansion of the jail because I don't want to increase incarceration in this county,” he said.

City council member Sydney Zulich, responding to Ammerman, said her understanding is that the Curry Building site could serve as a potential expansion of the Zietlow Justice Center, which houses the county jail.

She also encouraged the subcommittee to be careful not to add too many extra beds to a new jail.

“My worst nightmare is we have extra space, and that extra space gets automatically sucked up by ICE,” Zulich said.

The working group also agreed to add a cover letter detailing shared assumptions about each jail site, including square footage needs, rezoning steps and cost.

The subcommittee will meet again on Wednesday, July 1, to begin site evaluations.
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.