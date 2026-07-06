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Young saxophone players come to IU for week of intensive training

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
Young saxophonists aged 14 to 18 across the country come to IU for a week-long intensive summer music experience.
Dain Jung
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Young saxophonists aged 14 to 18 across the country come to IU for a week-long intensive summer music experience.

The 2026 Summer Saxophone Academy is underway at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music with 27 teenagers from across the country.

They will spend the week at a camp created by Tom Walsh and Otis Murphy in 2014. They wanted to bring high school-aged saxophonists to campus for intensive music training.

Walsh said he had meaningful experiences at summer music camps when he was developing as a saxophonist in high school. He said the academy was created to offer that same kind of experience to younger musicians.

"The mission really is, we are transforming people's lives through music." Walsh said. "This is truly a transformative experience that the students have."

The academy usually serves students aged 14 to 18 with a wide range of experience from intermediate to advanced levels.

The schedule runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day. Students spend each day in private lessons, technique classes, master classes, quartet rehearsals, saxophone ensembles, and jazz workshops.

The week also includes five concerts. Faculty members perform before students conclude the academy with the final concert Friday evening.

All concerts performed by the Summer Saxophone Academy are free and open to the public.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
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