Launch team member in stable condition after fireworks injury

The person injured by fireworks Friday at Emmanuel Church in Bloomington is in stable condition.

A member of the fireworks launch team at the church’s annual Independence Day Community Celebration was injured in the upper body by a mortar shell.

In an emailed statement, Elder Chairman of Emmanuel Church Steve Kramer said the family of the injured person has asked for privacy. The church did not identify the person.

Medical assistance was provided by a doctor in attendance at the event until the injured person was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The injured person was conscious and able to communicate with emergency personnel.

According to the state fire marshal, 13,000 people were injured by accidents involving fireworks in the United States last year.