© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Launch team member in stable condition after fireworks injury

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The person injured by fireworks Friday is in stable condition at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The person injured by fireworks Friday at Emmanuel Church in Bloomington is in stable condition.

A member of the fireworks launch team at the church’s annual Independence Day Community Celebration was injured in the upper body by a mortar shell.

In an emailed statement, Elder Chairman of Emmanuel Church Steve Kramer said the family of the injured person has asked for privacy. The church did not identify the person.

Medical assistance was provided by a doctor in attendance at the event until the injured person was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The injured person was conscious and able to communicate with emergency personnel.

According to the state fire marshal, 13,000 people were injured by accidents involving fireworks in the United States last year.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.