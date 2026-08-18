© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Whitten headed to White House to promote IndyCar race, academic partnership on foster care

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
IU rising senior and USF Pro 2000 Series race car driver Joey Brienza's car adorned with Indiana University colors and logos.
Courtesy photo
/
Joey Brienza
The car of IU senior and USF Pro 2000 Series race car driver Joey Brienza. IU is a sponsor of Brienza, who competes in a minor league of IndyCar racing.

IU president Pamela Whitten will be at the White House on Thursday to promote this weekend's IndyCar race and an academic partnership on foster care.

A news release from the Office of the First Lady said Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative will include a partnership among IndyCar, Fox Corporation, IU and Purdue "to expand academic oportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care."

The news release didn't offer details, only that the announcement will highlight "the strong connection between education and sport."

Fox Sports owns IndyCar's television rights, including this weekend's Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. It is the first automobile race on the National Mall and the streets of the nation’s capital.

Last month, President Trump promoted the race at the White House with IndyCar drivers in racing suits. He is listed as participating in Thursday event.

Others scheduled to attend are IndyCar series owner Roger Penske, IndyCar president Doug Boles and five drivers — Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal.
Tags
News TopFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.