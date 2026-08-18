Whitten headed to White House to promote IndyCar race, academic partnership on foster care

IU president Pamela Whitten will be at the White House on Thursday to promote this weekend's IndyCar race and an academic partnership on foster care.

A news release from the Office of the First Lady said Melania Trump's Fostering the Future initiative will include a partnership among IndyCar, Fox Corporation, IU and Purdue "to expand academic oportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care."

The news release didn't offer details, only that the announcement will highlight "the strong connection between education and sport."

Fox Sports owns IndyCar's television rights, including this weekend's Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. It is the first automobile race on the National Mall and the streets of the nation’s capital.

Last month, President Trump promoted the race at the White House with IndyCar drivers in racing suits. He is listed as participating in Thursday event.

Others scheduled to attend are IndyCar series owner Roger Penske, IndyCar president Doug Boles and five drivers — Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Scott McLaughlin and Graham Rahal.