Parents emotional as students move in at IU

Thousands of students and parents are back on Indiana University’s campus moving in. About 9,800 first-year students are expected to move in over the next couple days, with classes starting on Monday.

Indiana University’s police department expects about 6,000 students to move in today alone. Students were waiting in line to move in at various dorms around campus, and traffic was backed up on Fee Lane, which runs by McNutt and Briscoe Quadrangles.

Parent Steven Harris helped his son move into Read Residence Hall this morning. He’s excited for his son to start college, but sad the house will now be quieter without him there. Only a 30-minute drive away, he’ll come from Martinsville to visit him often.

“It's far enough away that he gets some separation, but close enough that if anything goes wrong or he needs something, we're there to support him,” he said. “So, it works out.”

His son, Shaine, is majoring in Russian and has two roommates.

“It's more so comforting to know that I'll have my own space and that I'll have family nearby,” Shaine said, “but also just the separation of it all and finally getting out to do something individual.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Parent Steven Harris and his son moved in supplies into his room this morning.

Freshman Isabel Sayre of West Lafayette started moving in this morning. She’s majoring in advertising and media production.

“I'm kind of starting adulthood now,” she said. “Like I'm moving out, spreading my wings, and I'm excited to take that on and take on classes too.”

Her mom, Rachel, is a bit emotional that her youngest daughter is finally moving out.

“I suppose we go back home and it's a very quiet house, then I might get a little sad,” she said.

Janine Luca and her husband traveled from Long Island, New York to help their son move into Spruce Hall yesterday. It’s surreal for her to see her youngest son move out.

“I don't know if it's truly hit yet,” she said. “This is the second one, and we'll be empty nesters, so we'll see.”

IU is hosting Hoosier Welcome activities this week through the beginning of October to help students make new friends and get to know campus. The first two will be held this week, with the New Student Induction Ceremony taking place 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Traditions and Spirit of IU occurring 8-9 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Various roads will be impacted during move-in, with police helping direct traffic in specific areas.



Walnut Grove Street will be one way south from 17th Street to 13th Street

Fee Lane will be one way south from 17th Street to 10th Street

Campbell Street will be reversed from one way north to one way south

Sunrise Drive will be one way south