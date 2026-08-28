FEMA assistance registration events coming to Indianapolis and Muncie

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will visit locations around Indiana to help impacted residents apply for assistance after historic flooding swept the state earlier this month. After Indiana received a federal disaster declaration , residents may qualify for individual assistance.

Two counties announced locations and times for in-person registration events. Ashley Morgan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, told WFYI there may be about five total locations for in-person registration, but said those details are forthcoming.

Impacted residents can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov .

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency said FEMA officials will hold the agency's first mobile registration intake center event at the Broad Ripple Park Family Center on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 1426 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46220.

Delaware County will host an MRIC at Delaware County EMS Station 3 on Friday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 4501 E. Memorial Dr., Muncie, Ind. 47302. Residents should use the back parking lot and enter through the Training Center entrance.

The events are intended for people who have not already applied for assistance online, or have questions to ensure they filed their applications correctly. Appointments are not required.

Delaware County officials advise that residents who wish to register should have the following information available:

Name

Phone number

Current mailing address

Email address

Damaged home address

Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Annual household income

Banking information (optional)

Insurance policy number (if available)

Insurance agent name (if available)

The full application checklist can be found here .

Marion County officials say they were told residents are not required to bring anything with them to register for assistance, but that additional information will help them move through the process.

"They do not need any documents but if they have access to those documents, they will speed the overall process as they will have to provide verification at some point. But they are not required to get registered and start the process," MESA Director Jacob Spence told WFYI in an email.

To apply for assistance by phone, residents can call 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact WFYI data journalist Zak Cassel at zcassel@wfyi.org

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