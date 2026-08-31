Indiana Black Legislative Caucus members criticize new laws at South Bend town hall

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus promised to keep fighting for Hoosiers, during the latest in their series of town halls.

In a visit to South Bend on Saturday, members criticized new laws letting the governor give police powers to the Indiana National Guard, merging several "cultural commissions" into one, and prohibiting sleeping in public spaces.

While proponents said that last measure aimed to connect unhoused individuals with resources, Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) says it criminalizes homelessness. "This bill is saying that we're going to make you have a criminal record simply because you have no place to lay your head," Pryor said during Saturday's town hall.

Caucus members also touted several laws they helped pass, including measures aimed at improving access to care for cancer patients and studying the establishment of urban microfarm zones.

Going forward, caucus members are concerned that mid-decade redistricting might come back. Caucus Chair Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) says the proposal that was defeated would have given voters less of a voice.

"This was an attempt at making a drastic change in the state of Indiana, as happened in other states, which really takes away the right of the voters," Harris said.

During Saturday's event, residents also expressed concerns about data centers, tenants' rights and the state's recent property tax reform efforts.

Caucus members encouraged residents to connect with their lawmakers and vote in this year's elections. Rep. Harris said it doesn't take many people to have an impact.

"We have a Senate race here in the state of Indiana – does anybody know how many votes it was won by? Three. Three votes."

The South Bend event was one of eight town halls being held by the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus around the state. Even though none of the current caucus members are from the South Bend area, Harris said it's important to travel to all parts of Indiana, since their legislation has a statewide impact.

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