Nearly two years into prison term, Jamey Noel still owes nearly $2 million in restitution

Nearly two years after former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was sentenced to prison for stealing millions in public funds, he and two family members still owe nearly $2.7 million in court-ordered restitution.

Washington County court records show more than $1.26 million from three accounts holding proceeds from the Noel family’s liquidated assets was distributed in January. Nearly $978,000 went to the nonprofit organization that operated New Chapel EMS, while roughly $286,000 went toward restitution owed to state and local government agencies.

But most of the debt remains.

Jamey Noel, his estranged wife, Misty, and their daughter Kasey collectively still owe more than $2.66 million to the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, which did business as New Chapel EMS and provided ambulance service in Clark and Floyd counties.

Jamey Noel also owes another $17,774 to the state on behalf of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, according to court accounting records obtained by the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Nearly $2 million of the remaining debt is Jamey Noel’s alone. Misty Noel owes the association $586,424, while Kasey Noel owes another $90,600.

Washington County Clerk Stephanie Rockey said the escrow and accounting records will be updated as the court orders additional transactions.

More than $1.2 million distributed

The distributions were completed Jan. 30 under a settlement combining criminal restitution and overlapping civil claims involving Jamey, Misty and Kasey Noel.

Rockey’s office issued a $286,413 check to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. A court order allocated that money toward debts owed to the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Revenue and Clark County Sheriff’s Department, including tax restitution owed by all three Noels.

Matt Owen, chief executive officer of the firefighters’ association, received three checks totaling $977,836.

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The largest payment — $885,393 — came from proceeds collected in Jamey Noel’s case. Another $74,382 came from Misty Noel’s account, and $18,061 came from Kasey Noel’s case.

Those payments reduced — but did not eliminate — the Noels’ largest restitution obligations.

Jamey Noel was ordered to repay the association $2.87 million as part of his 2024 plea agreement. Misty Noel was ordered to pay it $660,807, and Kasey Noel was assessed another $108,661.

The Washington County accounts now hold a combined $30,015: about $29,762 in Misty Noel’s account, $253 in Jamey Noel’s account and nothing in Kasey Noel’s.

A separate Clark County court order distributed roughly $900,000 from civil-case escrow accounts in January. Those funds included payments to the Attorney General’s Office, the Utica Township Fire Protection District and the firefighters’ association.

More property sold

Asset sales have continued even after the larger settlement.

A judge authorized four additional vehicles and a utility trailer titled to Jamey Noel to be sold through Clayton-based Freije & Freije Auctioneers this year. The four vehicles brought a combined $5,850 at the company’s May Big Boy Toy Auction in Indianapolis.

A 1962 Cadillac Fleetwood and a 1975 Cadillac ambulance each sold for $2,000, a 1954 Plymouth Belvedere fetched $1,600, and a 1968 Chrysler Imperial brought just $250, according to Freije & Freije.

The utility trailer was sold later for $4,200, bringing the five assets’ combined hammer price to $10,050.

None of those proceeds has yet been remitted to the Clark County court, however. Freije & Freije said it was waiting for the court to provide one final vehicle title before deducting auction expenses and sending the net proceeds to the clerk.

An amended order entered Aug. 24 corrected the identity of the Cadillac ambulance sold at the auction and authorized a new title. The order said the mistake occurred during an inventory of approximately 56 vehicles seized in the Noel investigation.

Still, the relatively modest proceeds are a fraction of the money generated by earlier sales.

As of November 2025, auctions and forced property sales had generated more than $2.7 million, although mortgages, liens, commissions and other expenses reduced the amount available for restitution. A May 2025 auction of 43 classic vehicles alone generated nearly $1.28 million.

Other sales included firearms, Rolex watches, custom suits, furniture, tools and multiple homes owned by Noel and his family.

Noel pleaded guilty in 2024 to 27 felony charges, including corrupt business influence, theft, tax evasion and official misconduct. Investigators found that he used money belonging to New Chapel EMS and other public entities to finance vehicles, travel, clothing, college expenses and other personal spending.

He received a 15-year sentence, with three years suspended to probation. The continuing restitution effort has unfolded across multiple criminal and civil cases while Noel serves the prison portion of that sentence.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

