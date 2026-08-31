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Man booked into Monroe County Jail for street camping

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published August 31, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT
Jesse Shaw, 41, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on August 30.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Jesse Shaw, 41, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on August 30.

A Bloomington man has been jailed for street camping. He seems to be the first since Senate Enrolled Act 285 took effect July 1.

Police issued Jesse Shaw a citation for street camping on the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue, near the Wheeler Mission shelter, on July 28. The 41-year-old was booked into Monroe County Jail Aug. 30.

Bloomington Police received a July 6 complaint about an encampment near Wheeler Mission, according to Officer Ryan Pedigo. A Downtown Resource Officer found Shaw sleeping on a mattress topper on a public sidewalk July 9.

The officer gave Shaw a Street Camping Warning Notice, provided information about local resources and offered transportation to a treatment program. Shaw reportedly declined the offers.

When the officer returned July 28, police said Shaw was sleeping in the same location, and his belongings were blocking the sidewalk.

The officer again offered Shaw help connecting with resources, but Shaw declined and police issued him a misdemeanor summons for street camping.

Police responded to another complaint about Shaw Aug. 7. Officers said Shaw and his belongings were again blocking the sidewalk, and he remained within 300 feet of the location where his warning had been issued.

Police said Shaw again declined offers of assistance and screamed at the officer. He was arrested.

Under the new law, a person can be charged with street camping if they camp, sleep or use government-owned land as long-term shelter after receiving a warning, at least 48 hours have passed and the second violation is within 300 feet of the first warning.

People charged under the law are allowed to participate in diversion programs; an acceptable defense can be raised if no beds are available at a shelter or treatment facility within five miles of where the violation occurred.
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