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Mayor responds to road work during peak traffic weeks

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Road work continues along Third Street in front of the Bloomington Convention Center.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Road work continues along Third Street in front of the Bloomington Convention Center.

Motorists are taking to social media upset over the amount of road construction during Indiana University move-in week and the start of the IU football season.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson said it’s because there’s no perfect time to do it.

“We don't like it to happen when there's any football happening. We don't like it to happen when Lotus is happening, et cetera, et cetera. So, you know, the asphalt plants are open only a certain number of months,” she said.

Thomson said workers have filled more than 8,200 potholes this year.

Listen to more: Bloomington's Thomson on reelection, budget hearings, road construction

She also said the city needs to have road grant money before it can start projects, so the timing for construction ends up being late summer.

“We're sorry for the road construction, but also, you're welcome. We are improving the grade of our streets little by little every single year in my administration,” Thomson said.

College Avenue did open in time for the school year. Third Street in front of the convention center is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 11.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
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