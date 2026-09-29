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New community LGBTQ+ center has grand opening Friday

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published September 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
Friday's festivities will be happening at the center on 122 S. College Ave.
Courtesy of Melanie Davis
/
The Front Door
Friday's festivities will be happening at the center on 122 S. College Ave.

The Front Door, Bloomington’s first LGBTQ+ community center, will have its grand opening Friday.

The all-ages community center has been hosting open hours from 11 – 9 p.m. since the soft opening Aug. 23, according to its website, but has not officially celebrated its grand opening.

Melanie Davis, president and founder of The Front Door, hopes Friday’s event will be a sampling of the center’s initial offerings to the community.

“We have crafts and games, and there's a lot of what people would consider passive, but also active things to do here,” Davis said, “We will have an explanation of what kind of initial offerings we'll have for programming.”

Other initial offerings include a gender-affirming closet, open-mic nights, and information seminars. Davis emphasized that the center can simply be a space for people to hang out and be themselves.

“This is … a place where people can hopefully feel that they don't need to mask, or put on airs, or perform.” Davis said, “They just need to come and be.”

According to facility’s Facebook page, donations are being accepted through an Amazon Wishlist for storage containers, toiletries and other supplies.

The event will be hosted at The Front Door from 6-9 p.m. on 122 S. College Ave.
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Karl Templeton
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