IU exceeds $1 billion in research expenditures for second straight year

Indiana University exceeded $1 billion in research and development expenditures in fiscal year 2026, marking the second consecutive year the university surpassed that amount.

IU became the first public university in the state to surpass $1 billion in annual research expenditures in 2025.

During fiscal year 2026, which ended on June 30, IU received $869.6 million in sponsored awards, which represents one of the strongest years in the university’s history.

In federally funded sponsored awards, the university received $526 million, a $33 million increase compared to the previous year.

The investments bring outside funding into Indiana to support scientific discovery and, training researchers and professionals.

The university received a record of $389.7 million from the National Institutes of Health, including direct and pass-through awards. This is more than a $54 million increase over fiscal year 2025.

These awards support research that can lead to new treatments, improved patient outcomes and expanded clinical trials.

The university also saw growth in support from nonprofit organizations. Research expenditures funded by nonprofit organizations increased nearly 32% to almost $110 million, another record for the university.

Major research investments and initiatives in fiscal year 2026 included:

