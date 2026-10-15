1 in 4 Indiana voters say ‘government corruption’ is top concern

Indiana voters are disillusioned with government and the elected officials in charge, according to a poll from Free Press Indiana.

When surveyed, 24% of Hoosiers cited “government corruption” as their top concern. Inflation and the cost of living were chosen as the top concern by 20% of likely voters in the poll conducted by Bellwether Research for Free Press Indiana.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans or independents to name government corruption as their top concern.

The poll did not ask voters to describe the kind of corruption they were concerned about. But 31% of Democrats and independents who lean Democratic identified it as their top concern.

Among Republican and Republican-leaning voters, 18% cited corruption as their top concern — making it one of the three top issues along with inflation, and immigration and border security.

Of the voters polled, 49% described themselves as Republican or Republican-leaning, and 40% described themselves as Democratic or leaning Democratic.

Nearly 90% of U.S. adults believe government corruption is widespread, according to a recent Gallup poll. But the Indiana survey is notable because a lower share of voters have identified government corruption as their top priority in other recent national polls.

Concerns about government corruption were driven by Hoosiers 65 and older. Thirty percent of older voters identified it as their top concern, while just 16% of that group chose inflation and cost of living.

Younger voters were more concerned with rising costs. Inflation and cost of living edged out government corruption as the top issue among all age groups under 65. Federal data show that inflation continued in September and is heavily driven by the rising cost of fuel since the start of the Iran war.

The results paint a picture of an electorate that is dissatisfied with the politicians in power nationally and in Indiana. President Donald Trump and Republican Gov. Mike Braun are both underwater, with disapproval ratings 10 points higher than approval ratings.

Nearly half of voters believe the Republican-controlled state is headed in the wrong direction.

Free Press Indiana also asked voters how concerned they are about rising energy costs — 59% were very concerned, and another 31% were somewhat concerned. Only 10% said they were not concerned.

When asked about the construction of new data centers in Indiana, 69% said they oppose it, while 18% said they are in favor of it.

Free Press Indiana commissioned the poll by Bellwether Research. It surveyed 896 registered voters in Indiana from Oct. 8-11 via telephone interviews and online surveys sent by text message. The results are based on responses from 839 likely voters, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Bellwether Research’s clients include former Gov. Mitch Daniels, Eli Lilly and the Nature Conservancy in Indiana.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.