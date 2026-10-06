Early voting begins in Monroe County with some trepidation but no issues

On the first day of early voting in Monroe County for the General Election, 408 people had submitted ballots by 3 p.m.

Monroe County Election Supervisor Kylie Farris said the first day of early voting proceeded without problems.

Farris said absentee votes by mail and overseas voters have increased. She said the county expects a high turnout at early voting.

Early voting is at 501 North Morton Street, Suite 101 in Bloomington. It begins 28 days prior to the election and ends at noon the day before the election.

Candidates running for the General Election on Nov. 3 are running for local, state and federal office.

Monroe County resident Kathleen Whitehead said voting is a person’s right, and for her, a responsibility.

“It is important to make my voice heard, and I want change, and so that's what I'm asking for when I go inside,” Whitehead said.

She said she wants violence and cruelty to stop.

Though Whitehead is retired, she said early voting gave her the flexibility in her schedule when did she work.

Stephen Hale said this is a pivotal time for the nation and he wants the candidates he supports to be successful.

Stephen said after the last general election criminals have taken control of the county and wants it to stop.

Gail Hale added that voting is important for democracy.

“There's a lot of corruption right now, and our democracy is at stake. If we don't vote, we won't have a democracy,” she said.

She said early voting feels safer, referencing reports of federal agents showing up at polling places.

“If anything is going to happen, if there are going to be people out here, it's more likely to happen on election day,” she said.

Farris said early voting is convenient for people who may not be able to vote on election day.

“It's really just the accessibility, ensuring that every voter gets the opportunity to vote, no matter if that's on election day or early voting,” Farris said. “In addition, we have our absentee vote by mail.”

She said those who are early voting need to have their ID or passport. Student IDs are no longer accepted in the state as an identification document for voting.