The Leafy Seadragon is a Master of Camouflage

What legendary creatures of the deep fill you with wonder? The squid-like kraken, able to tear ships pirate apart with its tentacles? Or the megalodon, an enormous shark from millions of years ago? Or sirens, mermaids who lure sailors to their death?

These monsters haunt old stories of the ocean. We’re fascinated by their supernatural mystery. And perhaps no epic animal of lore enchants, inspires, and awes like the mighty dragon.

Science hasn’t discovered any giant, flying, fire-breathing lizards quite yet. But if we look very carefully off Australia’s southern coast, we can find a creature straight from a maritime fairy tale: the leafy seadragon.

Of course, it might take a good long look to actually find any leafy seadragons. While not mythical like their namesakes, these foot-long fish are masters of camouflage, able to blend in with the kelp and other seaweed of their habitat.

Leafies, as they’re affectionately nicknamed, have long, undulating bodies, reminiscent of their relatives the seahorse. If you’re lucky enough to spot one, you’ll notice around twenty delicate, leaf-like appendages extending from their ribs and backbone, gently wafting in the water. As they swim, they create the illusion of floating seaweed. Shallow water leafies are often yellow or olive toned, while deep water leafies tend to be dark brown, or rich burgundy.

Their hypnotizing, magical appearance makes leafies a favorite of aquariums worldwide. In the wild, however, leafy seadragons are listed as near threatened, possibly due to over-capture and habitat loss. Will the beautiful leafy seadragon soon be reduced to myth? Conservation efforts bring together science and enchantment to save a real-life dragon.

Reviewer: Greg Rouse, the Scripps Institute of Oceanography

Read more



Sources

