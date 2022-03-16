Sponges: Stranger Than Fiction

Want to learn about an animal stranger than most science fiction aliens? Meet the sponge.

Not the sponges we use to clean our kitchens, those aren't even real sponges. Cleaning sponges today are typically made from cellulose or plastic. Real sponges are living creatures. Cleaning and bath sponges were originally made from their flexible protein skeletons.

Real sponges are simple aquatic animals. Their bodies are like balloons full of jelly. The "balloon" is made of layers of cells. Others cells inhabit the jelly and produce its skeleton.

It might be strange to think of a sponge as an animal, because they're anchored in place and don't move. But really, only adults are mostly stationary. Their larvae move by swimming or crawling. Plants feed by capturing solar energy in the process of photosynthesis. Sponges can't do this, although a few species host cyanobacteria that can.

Since they can't move or photosynthesize, sponges pump water through the hollow canals of their porous bodies, using microscopic beating hairs on special collar cells lining the canals. The flow carries particles of food, and oxygen too, into the sponge to be captured by its cells.

And like other animals, sponges produce sperm which can fertilize egg cells in another individual. But, each sponge can function as both a male and a female.

Learn more about sponges with this clip from BBC Studios

Read more

Sources